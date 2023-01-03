Close Asset Management Ltd Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,521 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,734. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.76. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $575.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

