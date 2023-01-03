Close Asset Management Ltd Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.64. 31,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,145. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

