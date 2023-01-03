Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 122,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

