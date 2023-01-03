Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,586 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 362,637 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 3.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $62,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. 100,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

