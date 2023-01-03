Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Coffee has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

