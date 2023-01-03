Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $71.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

