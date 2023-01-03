Cohort plc (CHRT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25 on February 14th

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cohort Price Performance

CHRT opened at GBX 508 ($6.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £210.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 442.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 485.29. Cohort has a 1 year low of GBX 384 ($4.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($6.99).

Get Cohort alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.