Coin98 Trading Down 6.7% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $34.56 million and $6.88 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.92 or 0.01488541 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008542 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017707 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00033858 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.88 or 0.01734449 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

