Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lifted by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

