Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,179,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,099 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $93,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 93,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 54,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 72,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $7,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

