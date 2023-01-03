Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.99. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 6,641 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,301.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

