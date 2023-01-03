Comparing FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) & Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FNCB Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 30.41% 14.49% 1.16% Pacific Valley Bancorp 22.08% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 2.69 $21.37 million $0.99 8.29 Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.98 $3.77 million $1.03 11.48

FNCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey locations. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.