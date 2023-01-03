Compound Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $31.22 or 0.00187242 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $226.89 million and $14.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00111665 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059867 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 31.97681303 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $15,748,315.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

