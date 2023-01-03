Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 20.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.