Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

