Continental Grain Co. Purchases 1,530,612 Shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)

Continental Grain Co. grew its position in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,489,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530,612 shares during the quarter. GreenLight Biosciences makes up 6.8% of Continental Grain Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Continental Grain Co. owned approximately 5.25% of GreenLight Biosciences worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in GreenLight Biosciences by 152.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRNA stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

