Continuum Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $1,831.20 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00464158 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.30 or 0.02245123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.65 or 0.29701349 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

