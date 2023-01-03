Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.35

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 88667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.87 million and a P/E ratio of 28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

