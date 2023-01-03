CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.23.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
Recommended Stories
