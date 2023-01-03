CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

