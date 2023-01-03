Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $456.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

