Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 742,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BASE. Wedbush began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Couchbase by 698.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Couchbase by 130.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,930. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

