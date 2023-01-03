Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

CREC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Institutional Trading of Crescera Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 903,140 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 40.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,904,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,074,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

