CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Up to $39.79

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.79, but opened at $41.35. CRH shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 10,402 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.

Institutional Trading of CRH

CRH Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

