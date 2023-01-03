CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Up to $39.79

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.79, but opened at $41.35. CRH shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 10,402 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
CRH Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.
Institutional Trading of CRH
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.