Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.11. Approximately 466,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 289,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 price target on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.25 price target on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium ( CVE:CRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

