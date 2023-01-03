CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CFO Sells $162,396.21 in Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CTIC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $743.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.85. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after acquiring an additional 707,804 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 409,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 907,866 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.