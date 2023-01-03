Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cumulus Media by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cumulus Media by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMLS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their price target on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cumulus Media Price Performance

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. 1,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $233.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Articles

