Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 816,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.2 %

CW stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.04. The stock had a trading volume of 205,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

