Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. 5,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,390. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $912.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

