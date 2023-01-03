Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cutera by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.4% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 124,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Cutera Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CUTR stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. 6,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Cutera has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Stories

