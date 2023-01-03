CV SHOTS Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $108.92 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00503223 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

