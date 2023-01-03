DAO Maker Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $104.78 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $104.78 million and approximately $770,304.07 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

