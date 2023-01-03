Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 167,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

