Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives $187.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2023

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($180.85) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Down 4.1 %

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.