Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives $187.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($180.85) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Down 4.1 %

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

