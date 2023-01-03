David J Yvars Group Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,773 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. eBay accounts for approximately 2.0% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105,567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

