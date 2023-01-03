David J Yvars Group Sells 390 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Five Below were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.80.

Five Below Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.60. 21,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,567. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.69.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.