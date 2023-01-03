Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) PT Lowered to GBX 4,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 4,600 ($55.42) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DCHPF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,300.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $32.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

