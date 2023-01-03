Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Update

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of DCPH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 6,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,731. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.
