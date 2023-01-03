DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0420 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $961,232.28 and approximately $57.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00111580 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00188108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00059846 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,884,227 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.