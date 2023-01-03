DEI Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $3,848.81 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000428 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00457724 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020942 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000841 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018194 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
DEI Profile
DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.
DEI Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.