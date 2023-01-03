Dero (DERO) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00024023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.71 million and $86,940.92 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,661.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00451799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.61 or 0.00891937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00094810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00596885 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00250607 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,170,293 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

