Dero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,918.38 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Dero has a total market cap of $52.66 million and $100,918.38 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00024042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,630.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00454531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00890753 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00094673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00598181 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00252708 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,169,593 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.