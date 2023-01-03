Dero Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.00 or 0.00024023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $52.71 million and $86,940.92 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,661.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00451799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.61 or 0.00891937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00094810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00596885 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00250607 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,170,293 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

