Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €42.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.68) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.40 ($49.36) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($49.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.75 ($58.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Up 2.3 %

FRA DPW traded up €0.83 ($0.88) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €36.01 ($38.30). The company had a trading volume of 1,398,838 shares. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($43.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.93 and a 200 day moving average of €36.23.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.