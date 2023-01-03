DeXe (DEXE) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $86.57 million and $2.81 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00014258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.39893611 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,285,095.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

