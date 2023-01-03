dForce USD Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00006063 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.89 million and $1,811.46 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00451799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020978 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00259652 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $243.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.