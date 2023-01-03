dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.89 million and $1,361.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00447460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020982 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00259652 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $243.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

