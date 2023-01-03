DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.56 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. DigiByte has a market cap of $124.56 million and $2.66 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000420 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00450584 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020989 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00888282 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00094286 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00596896 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00251877 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,918,973,307 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
