Digital Financial Exchange Price Hits $0.23 (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Digital Financial Exchange has a market cap of $63.38 million and $1.30 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

