Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.83. 2,359,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.63.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

