Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLR. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.83. 2,359,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

